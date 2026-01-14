"He's Mentally Unstable": Family Of Man Who Breached Delhi Assembly

After a man breached the Delhi Assembly premises today with his car, the sequence of events that led to the said breach is taking shape. According to preliminary investigations, the accused, identified as Sarabjit Singh, left his home in Pilibhit on April 1.

Family members say he remained in contact for only one night after his departure. By April 2, he had travelled to Bareilly. From there, he continued onward, eventually reaching Delhi on the day the breach took place.

According to police, Sarabjit did not inform his family about his destination or purpose. His relatives have told authorities that such behaviour was not entirely unexpected. They described periods during which his conduct becomes difficult to control, adding that during episodes of illness, he does not listen to anyone in the family and often isolates himself.

"He is mentally unstable. He has been missing from home for five days. We ourselves do not know where he is," she said. "He left from here, stayed one night, then went to Bareilly. From there, I don't know. He came to Delhi today. When you go from here, you should at least tell us for what work you are going. He didn't tell us anything."

How The Breach Unfolded

According to initial reports, Sarabjit entered the Vidhan Sabha premises alone through Gate No. 2 at approximately 2:05 pm. He did so by breaking through the gate at high speed using a vehicle that has since been confirmed to belong to him.

Once inside, his actions appeared deliberate but unexplained. He approached the official car of Speaker Vijender Gupta. The vehicle was unlocked at the time, as the driver had briefly gone to the Speaker's room to deposit belongings. Sarabjit placed a bouquet and a garland inside the car and, according to sources, briefly sat inside the vehicle.

He then exited the car, walked towards the Speaker's office, placed another bouquet outside, and left the premises through the same Gate No. 2 using the same vehicle he had driven in.

Police intercepted him shortly afterwards near a picket at A Nala in the Roopnagar area. He was taken into custody, and the vehicle used in the breach was recovered.

Authorities have since ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. Sources indicate that an officer of Additional Director General rank will supervise the probe. The committee is expected to examine both the sequence of events and the apparent lapses in security that allowed the breach to occur.

At the same time, investigators are examining Sarabjit's personal history and movements in the days leading up to the incident. Officials say he has not yet provided a clear explanation for his actions.

What The Family Said

Speaking to reporters, his mother described him as "mentally unstable" and said he had been missing from home for five days. Her statement, at times fragmented, outlined a pattern of movement and behaviour that the family itself struggled to interpret.

She added that he would often refuse to communicate with family members. "He wouldn't even speak to us. He would just run away after abusing someone from his own family. He doesn't let his elder brother speak. No one can stop him when he is like this."

In a further exchange, family members confirmed that the vehicle used in the breach belonged to Sarabjit himself and had been purchased recently, reportedly in March. They also indicated that police had visited their home but suggested that the family itself had limited information to provide.

Describing his personal life, the family said he has a wife and a son. They suggested that relations within the household had deteriorated over time, particularly during periods when his behaviour became erratic.

"The relationship was good earlier," his mother said. "Now, since he is like this, he doesn't spare us either. He doesn't let anyone speak."