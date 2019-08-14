UP Government Asks For Details Of 4 Cases Against MLA Sangeet Som

Sangeet Som is accused in cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The Uttar Pradesh government has sought details of four cases against BJP MLA Sangeet Som, including the one related to a fake video, in which he has already been given a clean chit, a senior Muzaffarnagar district official said on Wednesday.

Additional District Magistrate Amit Singh said the state government has sought details of the cases on 13 points.

In 2017, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Muzaffarnagar riots cases had given Sangeet Som a clean chit in the fake video case after the investigating officer filed a final report in a court saying there was no evidence against him.

The SIT, through the Central Bureau of Investigation, had sought a report from Facebook over the video that allegedly incited communal tensions in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. Facebook had failed to provide details on the people who uploaded or liked the video, saying they maintain records only for one year, the SIT had said in its final report.

The video, showing the killing of a man, had tensions in Muzaffarnagar. Later, it was found that the video was old and shot somewhere in Afghanistan or Pakistan.

