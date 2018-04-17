Salman Khan, On Bail In Blackbuck Poaching Case, Can Travel Abroad: Court The 52-year-old actor was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in 1998 in Kankani village. He was given bail on April 7

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan waved at his fans after his return to Mumbai from Jodhpur jail. Jodhpur: Superstar Salman Khan, who is on bail in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case, can travel abroad, the court said today. Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court allowed him to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal from May 25 to July 10, after the actor's plea.



The 52-year-old actor was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in 1998 in Kankani village, near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, during the shooting of a multi-starrer, "Hum Saath Saath Hain". His co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and Sonal Bendre, who were in the SUV that the "Dabangg" actor was driving during their alleged late night hunting outing, were, however, acquitted by the Jodhpur sessions court.



Salman Khan walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7 after spending two nights there. This was the actor's fourth stint in this prison. He has spent a total of 20 days in the jail in 1998, 2006, 2007 and this month.



Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who had ordered his



The next hearing in the blackbuck poaching case has been scheduled for May 7.



After his return to Mumbai, Salman Khan thanked fans, friends and family for standing by him. "



The actor has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's "Bharat", which also stars "Quantico" actor Priyanka Chopra.



Superstar Salman Khan, who is on bail in the 20-year-old blackbuck poaching case, can travel abroad, the court said today. Judge Chandra Kumar Songara of the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court allowed him to travel to the US, Canada and Nepal from May 25 to July 10, after the actor's plea.The 52-year-old actor was sentenced to five years in jail for killing two blackbucks in 1998 in Kankani village, near Jodhpur in Rajasthan, during the shooting of a multi-starrer, "Hum Saath Saath Hain". His co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam Kothari and Sonal Bendre, who were in the SUV that the "Dabangg" actor was driving during their alleged late night hunting outing, were, however, acquitted by the Jodhpur sessions court.Salman Khan walked out of the Jodhpur Central Jail on April 7 after spending two nights there. This was the actor's fourth stint in this prison. He has spent a total of 20 days in the jail in 1998, 2006, 2007 and this month.Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, who had ordered his release on bail, had said that the actor can't leave the country without the court's permission.The next hearing in the blackbuck poaching case has been scheduled for May 7. After his return to Mumbai, Salman Khan thanked fans, friends and family for standing by him. " Tears of gratitude. To all my loved ones who are with me and never lost hope. Thank you for being there with all the love and support. God Bless," he had tweeted.The actor has started shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's "Bharat", which also stars "Quantico" actor Priyanka Chopra. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter