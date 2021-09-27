'Historical': BJP Celebrates First Rajya Sabha MP From Puducherry

S Selvaganapathy is the 10th member from Puducherry to the Rajya Sabha since 1962.

The BJP on Monday celebrated the election of its first Rajya Sabha MP from Puducherry, a milestone for the party that has long struggled to make inroads in the country's South.

S Selvaganapathy was declared elected to the lone seat in Rajya Sabha from Puducherry without contest.

Secretary to the Territorial Assembly R Mounisamy, in a press release, said Mr Selvaganapathy was declared elected uncontested to the seat which falls vacant on October 6.

This is the first time the BJP is getting representation from Puducherry in the Upper House.

BJP chief JP Nadda hailed the occasion:

Historical - First Ever Rajya Sabha MP of BJP from Puducherry!



I congratulate S. Selvaganabathy Ji on being unanimously elected member of Rajya Sabha from Puducherry. I also congratulate @sarbanandsonwal Ji & @Murugan_MoS Ji for becoming RS members from Assam & MP respectively. pic.twitter.com/V8Dz7vgqcl — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 27, 2021

Today was the last day to withdraw nominations.

Mr Selvaganapathy's nomination alone was found in order during scrutiny of papers while nominations of five other candidates (Independents) were rejected as they did not have the required number of proposers.

Mr Selvaganapathy is the 10th member from Puducherry to the Rajya Sabha since 1962.

He filed the nomination with the support of the NR Congress heading the coalition government in Puducherry of which BJP is a part.

The NR Congress and BJP won a majority in the elections held in April, winning 10 and six seats, respectively, in the 33-member Assembly. They also have the support of three nominated members.

The DMK, which allied with the ruling Congress to sweep to power in Tamil Nadu, also won six seats.

The Congress won just two seats - a massive drop of 15 from its tally in 2016.

The remaining six seats were claimed by independent candidates.

(With inputs from PTI)