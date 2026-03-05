Puducherry Coconut Seller Finds Gold Bracelet On Street. This Is What He Did

In a touching reminder that integrity still thrives in everyday life, a roadside tender coconut seller in Puducherry has won hearts after returning a lost gold bracelet he found on a busy road.

The incident unfolded on Sunday in Thavalakuppam when a family accidentally lost the bracelet while travelling through the area. The jewellery carried emotional significance: a mother had brought it along to tie it on her son's wrist before visiting the home of a prospective bride's family.

The bracelet slipped unnoticed somewhere along the road, triggering anxious moments for the family. Hoping that surveillance cameras might help trace it, the elderly woman alerted the police, who began searching the busy junction.

Around the same time, 46-year-old S Murugan, who runs a small tender coconut stall in Thavalakuppam, had just finished unloading a consignment and was heading home. Along the way, he noticed a gold bracelet lying on the road. Rather than keeping it, Murugan held on to it and continued with his work. When he returned along the same route later, he noticed police personnel searching the area. Realising they were likely looking for the bracelet, he immediately approached them and asked if it was what they had been trying to find.

His simple act of honesty brought immense relief to the worried family. The following day police returned the jewellery to the young man for whom it had been intended. The officers at the local police station honoured Murugan for his integrity.

Speaking to NDTV, Murugan said he never even considered keeping the ornament. "I never aspire for others' belongings. It's only fair that we report such things when we find them. It gives so much joy and contentment when we help return something to its rightful owner," he said.

Sub-Inspector Vijayakumar, who acknowledged Murugan's gesture, said recognising such acts is important. "It's important that we acknowledge and honour such honesty," he noted.

Back home, Murugan's family is equally proud. His wife Pugalendhi, mother Kalyani and their two school-going children - Dharshan, who studies in 8th Class, and Lenin, a 4th Class student - say they are happy about their dad, husband and son's act and that it has filled them with pride.

In a world often dominated by stories of wrongdoing, Murugan's quiet act has served as a powerful reminder that honesty, even in the simplest moments, can inspire an entire community.