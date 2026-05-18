Odisha Man Killed In Ukrainian Drone Attack Was Searching For Job In Russia

A man from Odisha's Ganjam district, who had gone to Russia in search of employment, was killed in a drone attack by Ukraine in Moscow region, an official said on Monday.

A Rameya, who was a resident of Madhabandha village under Chikiti block, had travelled to Russia about a month ago.

Officials said that the incident took place on Sunday when Ukraine launched a drone strike on Moscow.

Rameya's friend there informed his family about his death. Subsequently, the family approached Ganjam district Collector Keerthi Vasan V to facilitate bringing his body back home.

"We have received information regarding the unfortunate death of Ramaya in Moscow. We contacted the office of the Resident Commissioner in Delhi. The Resident Commission is contacting the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels as per the protocol to bring his mortal remains to Odisha," the collector told reporters.

The authorities are trying to bring the body as quickly as possible, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)