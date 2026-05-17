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Indian Among 3 Killed In Ukrainian Drone Attack On Moscow

Embassy officials have visited the site of the attack and met the injured workers in the hospital, the statement added.

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Indian Among 3 Killed In Ukrainian Drone Attack On Moscow
A wave of almost 600 Ukrainian drones attacked Russia overnight.
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  • An Indian citizen was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region
  • Three people died in the Moscow region and one in Belgorod during the attack
  • Embassy officials visited the attack site and met injured workers
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An Indian citizen working in Russia was among the three people killed in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Sunday. 

"One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in Moscow region earlier today," the embassy said in a statement. 

Embassy officials have visited the site of the attack and met the injured workers in the hospital, the statement added.

A wave of almost 600 Ukrainian drones attacked Russia overnight, killing three people in the Moscow region and one in the Belgorod region, in what Ukrainian authorities said was the biggest attack on the capital during the conflict.

It comes days after a Russian missile and drone pummelling of Kyiv killed at least 24 people in the Ukrainian capital, an attack that Ukraine vowed a retaliation to.

Spurred by Russia's full-scale offensive in 2022, the Ukraine conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and spiralled into Europe's deadliest since World War II.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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