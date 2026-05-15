Russian Soldier Dies In Ukraine War, Family Seeks Salvation In Gaya

A family from Russia travelled all the way to Bihar's Gaya and performed the traditional Pind Daan (ancestral rites) ceremony to pray for the eternal peace of their relative, a soldier who had been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Lalita Radha Rani Face, her husband Sundara Face and other family members performed the ceremony on the banks of the Falgu River, strictly adhering to all traditional rites and procedures to honour the memory of Lalita's brother.

Sundara said that the entire family had been shattered following his brother-in-law's death in the war. He noted that the significance of performing the ancestral rites in Gaya is renowned worldwide, and he expressed his firm belief that performing this ritual here would bring peace to the departed soul. "We have come here to pray for the peace of the souls of my brother-in-law and my father. It is our earnest wish that peace, harmony, and happiness may prevail within our family," he said.

According to the family, people in Russia are well aware of the religious significance of Gaya, and this is precisely why they have travelled thousands of kilometres to reach this place.

The ceremony was conducted under the supervision of a local priest, Kumar Gaurav, who noted that the entire family had travelled all the way from Russia specifically to visit Gaya.

Thousands of devotees, both within India and abroad, flock to the banks of the Falgu River to perform ancestral rites and pray for the peace of their ancestors' souls, with the number of foreign devotees increasing in recent years.