Sushma Swaraj, In China, Highlights Jaish-e-Mohammed's Role In Pulwama

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is in China to attend the 16th Russia-India-China or RIC foreign ministers' meeting in Wuhen, has raised the recent terror attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed or JeM in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama during her bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"I am visiting China at a time when there is grief and anger in India. It is the worst terrorist attack directed against our security forces in Jammu and Kashmir," she said in her opening remarks during the meeting held on the side-lines of Russia, India, China Foreign Ministers meeting.

The meeting between the two leaders happened just over 24 hours after Indian Air Force fighter planes struck a major terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot, calling it a "non-military, pre-emptive strike".

Speaking about the Pulwama terror attack, Ms Swaraj said, "The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammed, the Pakistan-based and supported terrorist organisation."

40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF were killed in a suicide terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. The terror group released photos and a video after the attack claiming full responsibility for it.

Sushma Swaraj's meeting with China is significant as Beijing has repeatedly blocked India's bid at the United Nations to declare JeM chief Masood Azhar a UN-designated global terrorist.

While countries across the world, including US, Russia, UK and France - part of the UNSC, condemned Pakistan's role in the Pulwama terror attack, China's stand on Masood Azhar had remained unchanged.

"Counter-terrorism on the agenda. EAM @SushmaSwaraj departs for Wuzhen, #China for the 16th Foreign Ministers Meeting of Russia, India & China #RIC. Apart from attending the trilateral meeting, EAM will hold bilateral discussions with Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministers," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted before the minister's visit.

(With inputs from PTI)

