"Felt Good To Hear Masood Azhar Cry": Ex J&K Police Chief On Leaked Audio

Most wanted terrorist Masood Azhar breaking down during a speech while recalling his time in jail in Jammu and Kashmir is proof that terrorists face their worst nightmare in India, former Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid told NDTV.

Vaid was closely involved in tackling the terrorist during his jail stay in Jammu and Kashmir's Kot Bhalwal in the early 1990s.

The Pakistan-based chief of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in a leaked audio clip of his speech from an event, also in Pakistan, was heard breaking down as he recalled how his attempt to flee from the jail by digging a tunnel failed on the day he planned to bolt. The audio has been confirmed as genuine by intelligence sources.

Vaid went back to memory and brought back some interesting facts about the whole matter, from the terrorist's time in jail to the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in December 1999, an event that paved the way for the terrorist's release.

"It feels nice to hear the terrorist crying. It proves the success of the Indian security grid. He is a monster who brought immense suffering to countless families," Vaid told NDTV.

Vaid was Deputy Inspector General of Police when Masood Azhar and a few others were arrested.

On whether Masood Azhar is trying to gain sympathy in Pakistan, the former top cop said that is quite possible, but it will not work because he looks like a weakling to other terror groups based in the neighbouring country.

Several attempts were made by terrorists to free Masood Azhar. But what made him a prized asset for Pakistan to such an extent that they tried to free him many times was likely due to his oratory skills.

"I believe terrorists like Masood Azha and Hafiz Saeed have good speaking skills and can connect with people to radicalise them. Such qualities are needed for the Pakistani military and the ISI [espionage agency] to create a support base and draw recruits," Vaid said.

The former police chief recalled a brazen attempt by seven terrorists to infiltrate with a jail map, planning to attack and create conditions for Masood Azhar's escape. However, security forces swiftly dealt with the threat and killed the terrorists.

Masood Azhar wore a monkey cap after he was released from jail as part of the hostage swap plan. Initially, he refused to wear it.

"He said he wanted to see, read something. I reminded him that anyone can pray even with eyes closed. Keep praying and reading, that's fine. But we made sure his hands are tied behind his back and his eyes were shut," Vaid told NDTV.

The terrorist had developed some kind of a reputation among the inmates after he distributed amulets to them. A few police personnel also got the amulets, which showed his manipulative side.

Masood Azhar came to India in February 1994 with a fake identity and a Portuguese passport. His objective was to spread jihad in Jammu and Kashmir and recruit terrorists. That same year, he was arrested in Anantnag. He remained in jail from 1994 to 1999. During this time, terrorists made many attempts to free him and failed.

However, amid the hijacking of Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in December 1999, the government released Masood Azhar in exchange for the hostages. Thereafter, he founded the terror group JeM. He has since been linked to several terror attacks in India and is now one of India's most wanted terrorists.

At least 10 of his family members were killed in India's cruise missile strikes on terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, in response to the killing of 26 civilians by JeM terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Four terrorists - who he called "close aides" - were also killed in the strike, Masood Azhar said in a statement a day after India launched Operation Sindoor.