Mirage-2000: Air Force's Go-To Fighter For Tough Jobs - 10 Things To Know

For decades, the IAF has sworn by the capabilities of its Mirage 2000

New Delhi: Along with the heavy fighter jet Sukhoi-30MKI, the lighter French-origin and upgraded Mirage 2000-5 IN can act as the tip of the spear for the Indian Air Force by hitting targets with precision weapons like laser-guided bombs and long-range air-to-ground missiles. On Tuesday, at 3:30 am, the preferred time of the military to strike at the enemy when their awareness levels are at the lowest, twelve Mirage 2000-5 IN of the IAF struck a camp of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot, some 80 km from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Mirage 2000 still remains the go-to aircraft for the Indian Air Force as it's one of the most versatile platforms anywhere. The multirole fighter jet flew sorties in the Kargil War in 1999, dropping laser-guided bombs on terrorist bunkers perched atop difficult-to-reach mountaintops.