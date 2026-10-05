"RSS Distorting <i>Sanatan Dharma</i>": Digvijaya Singh's Big Charge Sparks Row

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) of distorting Sanatan Dharma and dividing the country along religious lines through "Hindutva,", drawing sharp reactions from the BJP.

"The discourse in this country has shifted to constantly harping on Hinduism, driven by the RSS and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad promoting 'Hindutva', a term coined by Savarkar. Because of this, rifts have been created across the country, between Hindus and Muslims, between Hindus and Sikhs, and between Hindus and Christians. India belongs to everyone. Unity in diversity is our strength," Singh, in a video posted on X, said.

The 79-year-old Congress leader - who will undertake a 'Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra', a foot march from Ujjain to Ayodhya to protest alleged religious exploitation - added that the word "Hindu" does not appear in any religious scriptures today, accusing the VHP of distorting the "Sanatan Dharma."

"Today, no one speaks of the Hindu religion; people speak of Sanatan Dharma. The word Hindu does not appear anywhere in our scriptures; be it the Vedas, Upanishads, or Puranas. This is the Sanatan Dharma that the VHP and the RSS are distorting," he said.

He further levelled serious financial allegations against temple authorities and right-wing organisations over funds collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Calling Champat Rai an "RSS agent", he said, "They collected donations for the Ram Shilas and embezzled the funds. They then committed fraud during the construction of the Ram Mandir. Champat Rai is an RSS activist with no real connection to religion or Sanatan traditions. He is purely an RSS agent."

He added, "The offerings received through the Vishwa Hindu Parishad are being diverted entirely into the BJP's election funds. The money is going into the construction of massive buildings for the BJP and the RSS."

Responding to Digvijaya Singh's allegations, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vishwas Sarang tore into the Congress leader, calling for strict legal action against him for repeatedly insulting Hindus, saints, and Sanatan Dharma.

"Digvijaya Singh has always been insulting Sanatan, Hindus, Hindu devotees, sadhus, and saints. He always promotes the politics of appeasement. These are the same Congress and Congress leaders who opposed the Ram Temple, hatched a conspiracy to demolish the Ram Setu. I am surprised that he makes such nonsensical statements and engages in such baseless rhetoric without any facts. This is objectionable and regrettable. I believe legal action should also be taken regarding his statements," Vishwas Sarang said.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam too hit back at the Congress leader.

"This is the very same Digvijaya Singh who linked the Hindu 'saffron' colour to terrorism; he is the one who coined the term 'saffron terror.' Now, suddenly, he has begun to express concern for Hindus. He is the same Digvijaya Singh who criticised and raised questions regarding the form of the Ram Lalla idol immediately after its installation in Ayodhya. And this is the very same Congress party that never wanted the temple of Lord Ram to be built in Ayodhya," he said.

Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj reprimanded the Congress veteran for attacking traditional culture, labelling his statements "highly condemnable and baseless."

"This statement is highly condemnable and baseless. It is not right for such senior leaders to make such mistakes; it is not decent. These people always try to strike at Sanatan culture. Their leaders were the ones who rejected the invitation to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and even raised a ruckus to prevent the Ram Janmabhoomi temple from being built, hiring 28 lawyers to stand in opposition," he told news agency ANI.

Mahamandleshwar Vishnu Das Ji Maharaj accused the Congress party of being stuck in a "colonial mindset" and targeting saffron-clad saints.

"Many Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, have lost their minds. The party, stuck in a colonial mindset, has always tried to brand Ram devotees, saints, Sanatanis, and those who wear saffron as terrorists, with Digvijaya Singh playing a major role in it," he said.



