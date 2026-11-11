Police Complaint Filed Against Priyank Kharge Over "AI Image" Post On RSS And Ammunition Haul

A police complaint has been filed against Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge over his post on X that alleged a link between the RSS and an "interstate ammunition-smuggling network."

The complaint sought a first information report (FIR) against Kharge, the son of Congress national chief Mallikarjun Kharge, for posting false information about the BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The complaint filed by an individual identified as Tejas A said Kharge knowingly spread false misinformation by linking the RSS to the seizure of over 44,000 live cartridges in Bihar and Haryana.

The complaint said the minister's social media post could disturb social harmony.

Kharge's post had a photo that showed some men in what appeared to be the white and khaki clothing associated with the RSS. Many have pointed out that the image was manipulated with AI.

The complaint said the police should file an FIR and investigate the matter without any bias. The Congress is in power in Karnataka.

In another swipe at the RSS, Kharge renewed his demand for a formal registration of the RSS as an organisation, saying maintaining proper membership records would strengthen accountability and help verify organisational associations.

"I would be more than happy to personally facilitate the RSS's registration and even pay the registration fees myself," Kharge said, tagging RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The RSS or the BJP are yet to comment on the matter.