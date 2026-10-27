"You Are World's Biggest NGO, Just get Registered": Priyanka Kharge To RSS

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has once again raised questions on the funding of the RSS, the BJP's ideological parent, calling the 100-year-old organisation the "biggest threat to our democracy".

The 47-year-old Kharge accused the RSS of hobnobbing with the lobbyists in the US, who are also lobbying for Pakistan.

"They are the biggest threat to our democracy right now. They go hobnob with lobbyists in America, who are also lobbying for Pakistan. They are raising funds. They are reaching out to 10 crore households in the country. Who is funding them?" Kharge asked.

The junior Kharge's comment comes after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a controversy with his remarks "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", in response to an audience member's comment that "the PM would not go anywhere", during an event in Bihar's Patna on Sunday.

As the BJP outraged opver the comments, the Congress claimed that a

a BJP worker first insulted Kharge's late father while he was speaking in Patna which prompted the veteran leader to refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "ideological father", the RSS.

"Kharge ji referred to Modi ji's ideological father, the RSS, stating not only Modi ji will go but the RSS will also go," Pawan Khera, Congress' media and publicity department head, said.

READ | Half A Sentence, Then M Kharge's 'Baap' Line: How 'PM Insulted' Row Began With A 'Misunderstanding'

Along with the attack, the state Minister also threw in an advice: "register ho jao bus (get yourselves registered)".

"You (RSS) are the world's largest NGO, you are the biggest nationalist, the greatest people in the history of India, you should lead by example by following the rules, by adhering to the Constitution, register ho jao, bus (Simply get yourselves registered)," he said.

The RSS held route marches at several locations across Karnataka on Sunday as part of its centenary celebrations and Vijayadashami, amid tight police security and a political controversy over permissions, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of "harassing" the organisation.

"They held a route march for Vijayadashami. Have you ever seen the child of any prominent leader who took part in it? Show me one tall leader's son who wore ganavesh (uniform), held a lathi and did a route march," Kharge questioned.

On Sunday too, Kharge had raised the question of funding, claiming this is what "truly frightens the RSS".

"R stands for Registered. This is what truly frightens the RSS. Because formal registration invites legal scrutiny, financial disclosures, transparency and accountability. Who funds the RSS? Where does the money come from? How is it spent? Who audits the accounts? And who is ultimately accountable? If the RSS has nothing to hide, why not open its books to public scrutiny?" Kharge posted on X on Sunday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kharge questioned the RSS' claim of being a cultural organisation and asked Mohan Bhagwat, RSS chief, to clarify whether the organisation was cultural or political, alleging that it frequently commented on political, economic, defence and foreign policy matters.

Kharge was responding to Bhagwat's statement that "regime change has neither happened nor will it happen", made while referring to protests in France and developments in Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Questioning Bhagwat's remarks, Kharge alleged that the RSS had captured the Election Commission and electoral processes, and raised questions over the possibility of free and fair elections in the country.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, termed the RSS as an "all-male, anti-constitutional cult," while claiming that women within the organisation secretly support his ongoing political battle. He also contrasted RSS' structure with his own belief in "Shiva-Shakti".

"The RSS is an all-male, anti-constitutional cult that believes women are the property of men. I believe in Shiva-Shakti. That's why it gives me such joy to fight them. What's beautiful is that many of their 'own' women are on my side."

Reacting sharply to the statements, BJP National General Secretary Smriti Irani condemned Gandhi's remarks, accusing him of making "cheap comments" simply to stay in the headlines and questioning his track record regarding women.