RSS-Linked Group Opens Its First Public Office In Kashmir Valley

At Barsoo village of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, once considered a hotbed of terrorism, a new office signals a shifting landscape in the Valley. Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, or BMS, an affiliate organisation of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has opened its public office here. It's the first official address of any RSS affiliate group in the Kashmir Valley.

Sameer Kuchay, the Kashmir in-charge of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, says the Sangh has already covered lot of ground in the Valley before formally opening its first public office. According to Kuchay, around 30000 labourers affiliated with 20 labour unions in the Valley are linked to the BMS, and its footprint is only increasing in Kashmir.

Kuchay said the shift in landscape was possible after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. He said that over the last few years they have been working in Kashmir without any fear. While several RSS affiliate groups, including Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) have been discreetly working in the Valley, establishment of a publicly functioning office indicates Sangh is becoming more comfortable with maintaining a visible organisational presence in Kashmir.

In a predominantly Muslim region, Sameer says that he is telling people that the RSS is not an anti-Muslim organisation and the perceptions created about the RSS are wrong.

"I am a Muslim, and I can tell you that I was never made to feel discriminated against because I belong to the Muslim community. I was always asked, 'How can one serve humanity and work for nation building. You must work in RSS to understand the RSS'," said Sameer.

Sameer says there is an "ideological shift" in Kashmir, and more and more people are affiliated with his organisation.

"There is ideological change in Kashmir. Before 2019, things were very difficult here. Now people have realised that our children should have a pen in their hands, not stone and guns,'' said Sameer Kuchay

Sameer says he was drawn into the RSS through social media and Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who inspired him. Following the abrogation of Article 370, the RSS and its affiliated organisations have expanded their presence in Kashmir. The Muslim Rashtriya Manch has also held gatherings at Srinagar's Lal Chowk on Independence Day and Republic Day.

On Wednesday, the RSS, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Development Foundation and Al Rahim Trust, organised a conference in Srinagar under the banner of Asluk Aalav or noble call. The BJP said the event brought together trade, youth leaders, civil society representatives, intellectuals and prominent personalities on a common platform to promote dialogue and social harmony.

Speaking at the event, RSS leader Ram Lal said Kashmir had a historic culture of togetherness with Sanatani and Sufi saints living alongside one another. He urged people not to be influenced by the outside world, saying violence could not bring people together.

"I am seeing how easily we are talking. I am an RSS man, and I see how smoothly the function took place. We heard everyone here. Let anyone form a perception about Kashmir and like that people talk about the Sangh without experiencing it," said Ram.

"There was a difficult patch of terror and violence but now people have understood that terror and violence wouldn't lead to peace and prosperity. Kashmiris have understood it, and it's a joyful thing. I want to thank the people of Kashmir, and they shouldn't get influenced by outsiders," he said.

