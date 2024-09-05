'We Perform Last Rites Of Evil Forces When They Reach India': RSS Chief

RSS Chief expressed concern over the increasing disbelief.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat has stated that while evil forces grow larger across the globe, they eventually face decline when they reach India, where "we perform their last rites."

He made these remarks on Wednesday during the 'Vedsevak Sanman Sohala,' an award ceremony organised by the Sadguru Group to felicitate 200 'gurujis' who participated in the 'anushthan' (rituals) of the four Vedas for 16 months during the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Mr Bhagwat noted that evil forces are always active and united, requiring no coaching, unlike virtuous people, who need to meet frequently to receive guidance and support.

"Evil Forces exist globally, with their evil acts occurring everywhere. Bangladesh is not the first case. The first case is America. I read a book by an American author titled Cultural Development of America, which discusses the cultural degradation in America over the last 100 years. This degradation was replicated in Poland, then spread to Arab countries during the Arab Spring, and recently it happened in Bangladesh. Those who seek to tighten their grip on the world and believe they are the only ones who are right--while others are wrong--are the ones who promote these divisive tendencies for their own benefit," he said.

Mr Bhagwat emphasised that such tendencies lead to catastrophes and the downfall of nations. "We need to monitor these tendencies without fear. History shows that while these tendencies grow larger and eventually reach India, they decline here as we perform their last rites. This is possible because we possess the knowledge to tame them," he added.

The RSS chief also expressed concern over the increasing disbelief (anastha and ashraddha), particularly among the educated class, due to the lack of role models. "Ideals exist, but if a person is to change, there must be someone around to guide them," he said.

He further remarked that untouchability has no basis in the Shastras (Hindu scriptures), yet it persists. "If someone, frustrated with the stubborn practices within Hinduism, converts to another religion, who is to blame?" he questioned.

