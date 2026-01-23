"India's Job To Teach Dignity Through Its Conduct": RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that India should teach the world dignity through its actions, not just through speeches or books.

Sangh's Sarsanghchalak said that while knowledge from books and speeches is important, true learning comes from how one conducts oneself, a principle that remains eternal, though times have changed.

Addressing the gathering in Maryada Mahotsav at Chhoti Khatu town of Didwana-Kuchaman district, Bhagwat on Thursday said, "It is India's job to teach dignity to the world. Teach them this not through speeches or books but through their conduct. There is knowledge in books and people hear speeches, but this doesn't complete the process. How one should conduct oneself and how one should be is eternal. This was told once, a thousand years ago, and this will continue even in the times ahead. But the situation was different a thousand years ago. The situation is different today."

Bhagwat said that while the world remains unaware, India's ancestors understood that despite differences, all people are connected, and living with this unity brings dignity, a principle he called 'Dharma.'

"The rest of the world did not get to know something important. Our ancestors did get to know of it. What is that? We might look different from each other, but in our foundation, we are one. That is why we might look different, but we are one - remember this. We are one means that everyone is ours. If everyone is ours, then dignity becomes part of the way of life all on its own...Life in this world goes on simultaneously. What keeps this going is called 'Dharma'. The rest of the world doesn't know this 'Dharma' because they don't know the truth behind this; our ancestors knew this," he said.

Earlier, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on January 18 that Dharma is the driving force behind all existence and governs the entire universe.

Addressing the event, 'Vihar Sevak Urja Milan', the RSS chief also reminded us that humans perform God's work but are not God. "Those who abide by the truth on which religion is based are called saints. Therefore, it is the duty of all of us to ensure the respect and protection of saints. That is why the country's Prime Minister also says that I hesitate to say 'no' to saints. We should always keep in mind that we are doing the work of God, but we are not God," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat further stated that Dharma guides all existence like fire burns and water flows, and as long as it steers India, the nation will remain a "Vishwaguru".

