RSS Body To Protest Tomorrow Over Guarantee Of Profitable Price For Crops

Amid the impasse between the government and agitating farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is likely to add to the concerns of the Centre with its protests on September 8 over its demand for the guarantee of "a profitable price" for crops grown by small peasants.

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) will stage a protest and a dharna at 600 districts headquarters to demand guarantee of ''profitable price'' for agriculture crop grown by small farmers from the government on September 8.

Speaking to ANI, Mohini Mohan Mishra, all India secretary of BKS said that there are many crops and farmers who do not get a profitable price and the government should address this issue.

The BKS demands working out a formula to work out the profitable price of every crop and not just focus on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for certain crops.

"There are 127 zones and every zone has different cost vis a vis labour and infrastructure wise and then one should chalk out a profitable price. This is not about only 6 per cent population but about 94 per cent of remaining farmers who are not dealing in crops that do not attract MSP given by the government," added Mishra.

Asked if BKS has engaged with the government to assure profitable prices for their crops, the functionary said that there will be dharna first and then if the government agrees, there will be talks.

However, BKS is clear on protests by the farmers especially one held at Muzzafarnagar on Sunday. "These are politically motivated events and that is why we are not lending any support to that movement," added Mishra.

BKS is not the only organisation of the RSS mounting pressure on the Modi government regarding its policies. Unease is growing in other affiliates over inflation and national monetisation policy.

