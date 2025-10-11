Exclusive: RSS Says Will Grow Regardless Of Whether BJP Is In Power

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will expand and grow regardless of whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, the outfit's Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar has said.

The Prachar Pramukh's remarks came as the RSS completed 100 years on Thursday. The centenary celebrations kicked off across the country last month and are expected to continue this month.

"Whether the BJP wins or loses an election, the Sangh will wake up the next morning and continue its work as usual," Ambekar told NDTV, on claims that the RSS needs to ensure the BJP remains in power to enable it to grow its activities.

"People who have such thoughts need to understand that the Sangh will work regardless of anything. The work of the sangathan has an impact on several areas such as education, labour and even politics. If the person running the sangathan is successful in his work, it means he has created a suitable environment to carry out any kind of work," he added.

If the government creates any hurdles pertaining to the RSS's works, then the organisation's workers have to work extra hard to overcome them, the spokesperson said. "In the past too, the RSS has faced hurdles in its work. On a political level, people may make remarks but on the ground, their workers also help us carry out our work," he added.

Ambekar also said that instances of violence should not be linked to Hindu organisations by default. "If any incident happens, it should not be linked to Hindu organisations by default. What is wrong is wrong. But one should not politicise it. Our country is moving forward and our efforts should also increase in that direction," he said.

The RSS spokesperson also disagreed with the Opposition's claims that the lawyer who recently tried to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai at the Supreme Court premises had a "BJP-RSS mindset". "I think people understand the RSS on the ground level. The workings and teachings of the Sangh are so popular that the people are familiar with them. These are enough to dispel the allegations," he said.

On claims that the RSS is the "high command" of the BJP-led Centre, he said: "Am not saying we have no relationship with the government. Just one Modi cannot do all the work for the country, right? Everyone has to work together. We need people from all sections of life. The Sangh does not indulge in politics," he said.

His remarks came against the backdrop of a row triggered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of the RSS, from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day speech, for the first time.

"The word 'Swayamsevak' itself means to work on your own. We are not dependent on anyone. We shall only contribute to the organisation. If we have to reach out to our workers, we do it personally. We go to them. The workers also raise the funds on their own. All that the workers know is that it is their society and they need to work for it," he said.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with the goal of fostering cultural awareness, discipline, service, and social responsibility among citizens.