"Society Made Up Its Mind": RSS Chief On Why Maoism In India Is Nearing End

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday called for social unity during a meeting with tribal leaders in Manipur's Imphal, reiterating that the organisation is "purely dedicated to strengthening society".

Addressing the gathering on the second day of his three-day visit to Manipur, his first since the eruption of the Meitei-Kuki conflict in May 2023, Bhagwat said that the "Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is not against anybody; it is not formed to destroy, but to fulfil society."

He added that the Sangh neither engages in politics nor remote-controls any organisation.

Speaking on the end of Maoism in India, the RSS Chief said, "Naxalism was at an all-time high; has it ended or not? Why did this end? It ended because the society made up its mind that it's had enough and won't let it continue anymore. The society wasn't passive; the society united with the forces that were fighting against this menace. This gave the forces a boost, and the Naxals were brought under control."

His statement comes just days after the top Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was killed in an encounter with forces in Andhra Pradesh. The Centre has set a deadline of March 31, 2026, to eradicate Maoism from the country.



On matters raised by tribal leaders, he said their issues were national concerns and stressed self-reliance and solutions within the constitutional framework.

"Issues in a family must be solved within the family. Dialogue must be based on oneness, not contractual bargaining," he said, also pointing out that several regional issues and divisions have historical roots in colonial policies.

He also urged the tribal leaders to take pride in indigenous traditions, languages, and scripts and embrace a swadeshi lifestyle rooted in cultural identity.

(With inputs from PTI)

