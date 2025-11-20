RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Manipur, Will Meet Civil Society, Leaders

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Manipur's capital Imphal this morning on a three-day visit to the border state where Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence began in May 2023.

The Manipur visit by the chief of the BJP's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), is a part of the organisation's centenary celebrations, sources said.

It is also his first visit to Manipur since May 2023.

Bhagwat's visit also sparked a buzz in Manipur's political circles since the state is under the President's rule and discussions are said to be going on matters linked to a change in leadership.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned in February this year.

After landing at Imphal airport at 10.20 am, Bhagwat was driven to Bhaskar Prabha where he was scheduled to hold a series of meetings with entrepreneurs, tribal leaders, youth leaders, and intellectuals.

He is also expected to interact with community representatives both in Imphal valley and in some hill districts.

Sources said there is strong speculation that Bhagwat's visit could be a strategic intervention by the RSS, reflecting its ambition to play a more visible role in peacebuilding, community dialogue, and social reconciliation in Manipur.

"The RSS has always had an influential voice in leadership matters. His presence at this juncture is significant," a senior BJP leader told NDTV.