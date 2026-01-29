Rs 76 Lakh For Minister Azharuddin's Telangana House Repair Work Sparks Row

The Telangana Congress government has come under public scrutiny after sanctioning Rs 76 lakh for repair and renovation works at Minister's Quarters No 29 at Banjara Hills - an official government residence recently allotted to former cricketer and newly inducted Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin.

According to official orders issued by the Roads and Buildings Department, the funds have been approved under the capital outlay for government residential buildings.

The government order reveals that the work includes comprehensive repairs, such as waterproofing the roof slab, floor tiling, UPVC window installation, modular kitchen installation, wall repairs, and painting, among other renovations to make the long-vacant quarters habitable.

When inquired about the expenditure, sources in government justified the allocation and said the building had been unused for around 15 years and had fallen into disrepair before it was allotted to the minister.

However, the order, which is now in the public domain, has triggered a political debate and public criticism, especially as the state government has repeatedly cited financial constraints in meeting welfare commitments, clearing pending bills, and funding key development projects.

Over the past two weeks, the government reportedly cleared more than Rs 1 crore on renovation and sanitary works across official residences of ministers, including Rs 30 lakh for upgrades at the Health Minister's official bungalow.

Opposition parties pointed out that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, in recent times, has been highlighting the poor financial condition of the government, but the scale of these allocations reflects a mismatch in spending priorities. Critics point to ongoing demands for the release of delayed welfare payments and employee dues, which state leaders have acknowledged in the past as symptomatic of fiscal stress.