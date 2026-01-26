Republic Day 2026: The Meaning Behind PM Modi's Turban Choice

As India marks its 77th Republic Day this year, attention is once again on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's headgear, a sartorial feature that has become a hallmark of the occasion alongside the parade. The colourful traditional turban - often called a pagdi or safa - is more than a fashion statement: it reflects India's cultural diversity and heritage, a visual narrative that accompanies the solemn Republic Day rituals.

Also Read | Live Updates: India Celebrates 77th Republic Day

On Monday, January 26, 2026, PM Modi visited the National War Memorial wearing a red-coloured tie-dye pagdi with gold motifs that resembled Rajasthani print. The turban appeared to be silk, likely a silk brocade (zari-work) fabric. The gold motifs look woven with zari (metallic thread) rather than printed. Such headgear comes in various styles, including the Jodhpuri safa with a long tail, offering a blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern flair.

He paired the pagdi with blue and white kurta-pyjama and a light blue half jacket.

On previous Republic Days, PM Modi's choice of pagdi has drawn public interest and commentary. During the 76th Republic Day celebrations, he wore a vibrant red and yellow Bandhej safa, a tie-dye textile deeply rooted in Rajasthani and Gujarati tradition, paired with a white kurta-pyjama and a brown bandh gala jacket. The colours resonated with the national theme of "Swarnim Bharat - Virasat aur Vikas", symbolising the country's rich heritage and aspirations for growth.

Such headgear choices are intentional. Each year, different colours, patterns and regional styles are selected, often as nods to India's diverse textile traditions. In past years, PM Modi has chosen turbans in multi-coloured bandhani prints, Uttarakhand-inspired caps or Rajasthani pheta-style headgear, highlighting various cultures within India's vast social fabric.

Also Read | Republic Day 2026: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share With Friends And Family

The Republic Day turban tradition began with his first national celebrations after taking office in 2014, and has persisted as a symbolic element that blends ceremony with cultural identity. Over the years, observers have noted that each variation reflects India's evolving narrative of unity in diversity - a theme echoed through both the parade and the national stage on January 26.

After visiting the National War Memorial, PM Modi reached Kartavya Path to witness Republc Day celebrations, which are based on the theme of '150 years of Vande Mataram', our national song. PM Modi has decided to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song (November 7, 2025) as a year-long commemoration.