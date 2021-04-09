Reports On Migrants Going Home Due To Covid Not Correct: Northern Railway

Central Railway appealed to everyone to avoid sharing old and fake videos. (Representaional)

Reports in a section of media about migrant workers going home due to COVID-19 are not correct, said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) Northern Railway.

"Media reports about migrant workers going home due to COVID-19 are not correct. We had done a walk-through at New Delhi Railway station to check if there is any kind of rush or not. I request media to visit all our stations and show the truth," said CPRO of Northern Railway.

Meanwhile, Central Railway appealed to everyone to avoid sharing old and fake videos and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"Some old videos showing the crowd at various stations are making rounds in social media. Some news reports also falsely mention that there is a mass movement of people. We appeal to everyone to avoid sharing such videos. People are requested not to believe in such rumours," said Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager of Central Railway through a virtual press conference held today.

He also said Railways run more trains in summer for the convenience of passengers and adequate tickets are available as only passengers having confirmed tickets are being permitted to board the trains

Mr Mittal added passengers are advised to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

To prevent the spread of COVID19, Railway Administration has decided to stop issuing platform tickets with immediate effect at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar and Panvel stations of Mumbai Division.

Due to a sharp rise in COVID cases, many states have imposed night curfew and weekend lockdown.