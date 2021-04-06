Fatima Rafiq Zakaria - Journalist, Padma Shri - Dies In Maharashtra Aged 85

Fatima Rafiq Zakaria was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of her work in education in 2006

Fatima Rafiq Zakaria, a Padma Shri awardee, renowned journalist, academician and chairman of Maulana Azad Educational Trust and Khairul Islam Trust Mumbai, passed away at the Bajaj Hospital in Maharashtra's Aurangabad due to age-related illness on Tuesday noon. She was 85.

Besides being affiliated to the Maulana Azad Educational Trust and Maulana Azad Education Society, Ms Zakaria was also the executive vice-chairman of the Board of Governors of the Trust's Institute of Hotel Management which is run in collaboration with the Taj Group of Hotels.

Ms Zakaria, who had played an eminent role in the field of education, was also honoured with the Sarojini Naidu Integration Award for Journalism in 1983.

She was awarded the Padma Shri in recognition of her work in education in 2006.