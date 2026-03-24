Refineries Operating At High Capacity With Adequate Crude Inventories: Centre

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, the government said Tuesday, adding that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.

No dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets, Sujata Sharma, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refinery, said an in inter-ministerial briefing.

On the issue of Liquified Petroleum Gas, or LPG, the measures taken include enhanced refinery output, extended LPG booking intervals, sectoral prioritisation, and promotion of alternative fuels.

The government said that LPG cylinder online bookings have increased from 84% to 93% while panic bookings have reduced: from the peak of 89 lakh (13 March) to 55 lakh (19 March).

The average demand of commercial LPG cylinders stands at 4.5-5 lakh per day.

The domestic LPG supply, the government said, is stable with no reported dry-outs and normal deliveries.

Domestic LPG production from refineries has increased by 40% compared to the period before the West Asia crisis, the government stressed.

The government said that the Commercial LPG consumers in major cities and urban areas have been requested to switch to Piped Natural Gas or PNG as it will relieve pressure on overall LPG demand.

City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been directed to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and canteens to reduce dependence on commercial LPG, the government said.

More than 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial piped natural gas (PNG) connections for cooking have been issued during the first three weeks of March this year.

The Centre has written to states/UTs to expedite approvals for CGD expansion.

