Rebellion of Team Thackeray And The Delhi Link: Inside Story

A major upheaval has once again struck Maharashtra politics, and this time too, the target is Uddhav Thackeray's camp. Evoking memories of the dramatic events of 2022, six out of nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs have rebelled following a highly secret operation.

The drama began on Tuesday, June 16, when the six MPs quietly departed from various cities in Maharashtra, completely evading local intelligence networks and the Mumbai media. Sources said they were then flown to Delhi on chartered flights.

To avoid stirring up the political corridors of Delhi, a strategic decision was made not to lodge them in a Delhi hotel. Instead, they were taken directly to a highly secure and luxurious hotel in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This entire undertaking is being dubbed the 'Operation Tiger,' and the Uddhav camp remained unaware of it until the MPs were well beyond Mumbai's reach.

The most crucial and decisive turn in this rebellion occurred on the night of Wednesday, June 17.

Sources said the rebel MPs left their secure Noida location and met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Read: 3/9 MPs At Key Meet: The Six Who Can Break Uddhav Thackeray's Sena, Yet Again

The rebel MPs have apparently claimed that Uddhav Thackeray was planning a complete merger of the Shiv Sena (UBT) with the Congress- a move that, they said, angered them and compelled them to take this step.

Speaking to NDTV on condition of anonymity, sources close to the rebel faction and some of the MPs indicated that they are preparing to switch sides and are demanding a change in their seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha. They want to sit alongside the MPs of the Shinde faction. The Speaker's decision is pending.

As soon as the news of the rebellion reached Mumbai, it caused a stir within the Uddhav camp.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Whip hurriedly issued a strict three-line whip, mandating that all Lok Sabha MPs attend a parliamentary party meeting at 11 am today in Room No. 128-A of the Parliament House.

When NDTV spoke to senior leaders of the Uddhav camp regarding this crisis, the party termed it a calculated conspiracy and an act of betrayal.

Read: Analysis | After Opposition Rebellions, NDA May Need Just 6 More Votes For Delimitation

At the meeting, it became clear that the whip had no impact on the rebel MPs. Only three of the nine MPs - Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje - attended. The other six had skipped it.

Describing their absence as an open violation of the whip, Sanjay Raut said 'show-cause notices' are being issued to them and the party will soon initiate legal proceedings to disqualify them.

Anticipating potential on-ground clashes and public outrage following the rebellion, the administration immediately went into alert mode.

Under official orders, 'Y+ category' security cover has been provided with immediate effect to all six rebel MPs - Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi) - to protect their homes and properties from the potential wrath of Shiv Sainiks.

Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, has alleged that advance payments amounting to crores of rupees have been made to relocate these MPs to safe locations.

Read: 'Sena-Congress Merger Plan': What Six Rebel MPs Told Lok Sabha Speaker

Petitions from both sides have reached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

While the rebel MPs are seeking approval for a merger -claiming to represent the "real" Shiv Sena and citing the two-thirds majority required to bypass anti-defection laws -Uddhav-camp leaders Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai have urged the Speaker not to recognize this faction.

The ball is now firmly in the Speaker's court, and his decision - which will determine whether these six MPs retain their membership or face disqualification - is awaited.