Rebel Karnataka Lawmakers Seek Protection As Kumaraswamy in Mumbai Today

The rebel Karnataka lawmakers who are camping in Mumbai since Saturday have approached the Mumbai Police, seeking protection from Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and senior Congress leader and minister DK Shivkumar.

In a letter addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, the ten lawmakers have stated that they don't want to meet the two leaders who are coming to Mumbai on Wednesday morning.

The letter has been signed by 10 lawmakers -- Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, ST Somshekhar, Ramesh Jharkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh Kumitali.

"We have heard that Shri Kumaraswamy and Shri Shivkumar are going to storm the hotel premises and we feel threatened because of the same. We do not want to meet him. Kind request to help us in this matter and do not allow them to enter the hotel premises," it states.

Even since Saturday, Karnataka has been thrown into a political crisis with as many as 14 lawmakers, according to some reports, resigning from their positions.

At least 10 of those lawmakers are in Mumbai and have been staying at five star hotels in the city. They had checked into Sofitel in the Bandra Kurla Complex on Saturday evening and later moved to the Renaissance Hotel in Powai area.

The Congress has blamed the BJP for engineering crisis, pointing to the fact that BJP leaders have been regular visitors to the hotel where these lawmakers are staying.

The Mumbai Police have thrown a security cover around the hotel with several policemen guarding the gate of the hotel. But with the Chief Minister of the neighbouring state now in Mumbai to visit his MPs, the police may have no choice but to let him into the hotel, even if the lawmakers don't want it to happen.

