Fear ''Threat'' To Life: Karnataka Rebel Lawmakers To Mumbai Top Cop

Ten rebel lawmakers from the Congress-JD(S) combine have written to the Mumbai police commissioner expressing fears of threat to their lives during visits of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Congress leader DK Shivakumar today.

The letter signed by 10 lawmakers said they have heard that Mr Kumaraswamy, Mr Shivkumar and others are going to storm the hotel premises they are staying in and they feel threatened by this.

The letter stated that the lawmakers were not willing to meet the two leaders and wanted the police not to allow them to enter the hotel premises.

The signatories of the letter are Shivram Hebbar, Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Byrati Basavraj, ST Somshekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Gopalaiyya, H Vishwanath, Narayan Gowda and Mahesh kumutali.

The copies of the letter have been marked to Zone 10 deputy commissioner of police, senior inspector of Powai police station and the management of the hotel they are staying in.

