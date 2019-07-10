Mumbai Hotel With Karnataka Rebels Cancels DK Shivakumar's Reservation

DK Shivakumar said he had a reservation in the same Mumbai hotel where rebel MLAs were staying

Karnataka Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar had booked a room in the Mumbai hotel where rebel Congress and JD(S) legislators from the state are staying, but the reservation was cancelled "due to some emergency", the hotel said today.

No charges will be applicable, the Renaissance Hotel in Powai, Mumbai said in an e-mail.

The e-mail communication is from the assistant reservation manager to a Ms Hetavi.

"As per our conversation we wish to inform you that we have reservation in the name of DK Shivakumar:REZ775665D2. Due to some emergency in the hotel we need to cancel the reservation. No charges will be applicable," the e-mail stated.

Congress leader Shivakumar, accompanied by senior JD(S) legislators, is outside the hotel and is prevented from entering the hotel.

Mr Shivakumar said the police was telling him no room was booked in his name, but he insisted that he had booked a room in his name in the hotel.

On Tuesday midnight, 10 of the 12 MLAs put up in the luxury hotel in Powai wrote to Mumbai Police, saying they feared a threat to their lives, and asked that Mr Shivakumar be prevented from entering the hotel.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.