'Ready For Narco Test But...': Wrestling Federation Chief Has A Condition

Brij BHushan Sharan Singh has denied any wrongdoing and accused the wrestlers of framing him.

Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has given a positive response to the call that he undergo narco-analysis to settle the allegations of sexual harassment. But he has a condition.

"I am ready to get my narco test, polygraphy test or lie detector done but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this," he said in a Facebook post today.

The wrestlers' protest has grown in volume, with farmers from Haryana joining in to show support. Earlier today, a khap panchayat meet in Haryana's Meham passed a resolution demanding that Mr Singh undergo a narco test and face legal action.

Several ace grapplers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Mallik have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since April, accusing the WFI chief of sexual harassment and demanding his arrest.

On April 29, two separate police cases were registered, after the Supreme Court issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The police have filed a status report and told the court that a Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.

Later today, Mr Singh said he wanted to retire from politics in 2014 but continued on the insistence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I wanted to retire from politics in 2014. But Amit Shah during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections did not allow me to do that," he was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India.

The BJP MP from Kaiserganj, who is in Gonda, has been meeting people by participating in various programmes in his Lok Sabha constituency. He has been seeking people's support for Chetna Maha rally to be held in Ayodhya on June 5.

Asked about the allegations levelled by the wrestlers, the MP said, "if someone decided to say lies then they can".