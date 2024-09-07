Brij Bhushan's "Conspiracy" Charge After Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia Join Congress

Mr Singh also claimed Ms Phogat had violated rules in the trials for the Olympics.

Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has claimed that Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress and getting a ticket to contest the Haryana Assembly elections is proof that the sexual harassment charges and the wrestlers' protest were a conspiracy against him by the party.

The former Wrestling Federation of India chief has also alleged that Ms Phogat violated rules by trying out for two different weight categories for the Olympics on the same day and hinted that her disqualification ahead of the final bout was a "result given by god".

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who were at the forefront of the wrestlers' protests against Mr Singh last year, joined the Congress on Friday and, hours later, Ms Phogat was announced as a candidate from the Julana Assembly constituency while Mr Punia has been appointed working president of the All India Kisan Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Brij Bhushan Singh said in Hindi, "When the protests began on 18 January, 2023, I had said on day one that it is not a protest by wrestlers and the Congress is behind it. Especially (Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister) Bhupinder Hooda, (his son and MP) Deepender Hooda and Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi. Now that has been proven true."

"The protest and the conspiracy against me had the involvement of the Congress and it was led by Bhupinder Hooda. I want to tell the people of Haryana that Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia did not protest for the respect of the girls... because of this, the daughters of Haryana are having to face shame. The Congress leaders and protesters are responsible for this. They used the daughters and hurt the respect of female wrestlers for political reasons. The script was written by the Congress," he alleged.

In the wake of the allegations and the protests, the three-time BJP MP had been denied a ticket for the Lok Sabha polls from his seat of Kaisergant in Uttar Pradesh. His son, Karan Bhushan Singh, was fielded instead and had emerged victorious.

Insisting that the allegations against him are false and he was not in Delhi on the days on which he was accused of sexually harassing wrestlers, Brij Bhushan Singh said that the court will give its ruling.

'Violated Rules'

Ms Phogat had missed out on what would have been at least a silver medal after being disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams ahead of the final bout in the 50 kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics. She had defeated reigning gold medallist Yui Susaki of Japan on the road to the finals and her disqualification had broken a billion hearts.

When Mr Singh was asked about this, he pointed out that he had said even earlier that a wrestler cannot give his or her weight for two categories on the same day as per the rules of governing body UWW (United World Wrestling).

"Vinesh Phogat appeared for trials in two weight categories on the same day. She kept the trials on hold for five hours. After losing in the 53 kg category 10-0, she fought in the 50kg category. Shivani Pawar was winning 5-1 but a commotion was created and the referees engaged in dishonesty and declared Ms Phogat the winner, and the result for this was given by God there," he claimed.

Alleging that Ms Phogat had meted out injustice to wrestlers by doing what she had done at the trials, Mr Singh said that her entry into the Congress would not yield dividends for the party in the Haryana elections.

'Dragged On Road'

After joining the Congress on Friday, Ms Phogat had said that when the wrestlers were "dragged on the roads" during the protests, every party had stood with them, except the BJP.

"I want to thank the people of the country for supporting me during my wrestling career and I hope I live up to their expectations. I want to thank the Congress because, as they say, it is only when times are bad that one finds out who is standing with them. When we were dragged on the roads, every party other than the BJP stood with us and understood our pain and our tears... I am very proud to be associated with a party that stands up against misbehaviour and injustice against women," she had said in Hindi.

Voting will be held in Haryana for the 90 Assembly seats on October 5 and counting will be done on October 8.

(With ANI inputs)