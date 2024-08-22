Security Of Wrestlers Withdrawn, Alleges Vinesh Phogat. Cops Respond

Vinesh Phogat was in the public eye last year for leading a protest against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Olympian Vinesh Phogat has accused the Delhi Police of withdrawing the security cover of the women wrestlers who will be testifying against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh tomorrow. The Delhi Police has denied the charge.

"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," wrote Ms Phogat on X.

Responding to the former wrestler's tweet, the Delhi Police has clarified that the concerned personal security officer (PSO) had gone for firing practice and has now returned.

"The PSO was called for firing practice. This is a normal practice. The PSO has returned after the training," police said.

The Delhi Police insisted that this information was given to the wrestlers in advance.

Meanwhile, the wrestlers approached a Delhi court which directed the city police to immediately reinstate the security cover.

The court was hearing applications filed by senior advocate Rebecca John appearing for the wrestlers, claiming that their security was withdrawn on Wednesday night. It directed police to file a detailed report by Friday regarding the reasons for the withdrawal of the applicants' security.

Vinesh Phogat, who recently hit headlines over her disqualification from the Paris Olympics, was in the public eye last year for leading a long-running protest against Mr Singh, who was then a BJP MLA.

The protesting wrestlers were demanding his resignation and sought the dissolution of the WFI. The WFI denied all allegations against its president.

After the intervention of the Sports Ministry, all WFI activities were suspended and assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was sidelined.

The police had filed a First Information Report (FIR) and later a chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Singh.

Mr Singh is being tried on accusations of sexual exploitation and intimidation, charges he denied.

A Delhi court, in a May 10 order, found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five female wrestlers against the former WFI chief. The next hearing in the case is on Friday.