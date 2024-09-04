Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia To Contest Haryana Polls As Congress Candidates

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat meet Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress Wednesday afternoon and will contest next month's Haryana Assembly election. Ms Phogat is expected to challenge for the Julana seat held by the Jannayak Janta Party's Amarjeet Dhanda. Mr Punia's likely seat is unclear. The two met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today, after which news of their political and electoral debut was confirmed.

Ms Phogat and Mr Punia made headlines last year after leading protests against former wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who faces charges of sexual assault and intimidation. He was also a BJP MP at the time but was denied a ticket to defend Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP, instead, fielded his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, who won the seat.

The Congress will hope that bringing Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia onboard will strengthen its appeal among voters in the Hindi heartland state, which the BJP has ruled since 2014. Ms Phogat's connect with Haryana farmers - lakhs of whom continue to protest against the BJP on issues like legal guarantees for MSP - will also have been a factor in the Congress' consideration.

Last week Ms Phogat visited farmers camped out at a protest site in Shambhu on the Haryana-Delhi border, describing herself as "your daughter" and saying she prays to God to deliver justice for them.

"Your agitation completes 200 days today. I pray to God that you get what you came for - justice. Your daughter stands with you. I also urge the government... we too are citizens of India and just because we raise our voices it is not political," she said, "You (the government) should hear them."

Then, though, when asked about her political debut, Ms Phogat was circumspect.

"I will not speak on this... I will not talk about politics. I have come to see my family. If you (the press) insist on talking about this you will take focus away from their (the farmers') struggle. The focus is not on me today. The focus should be on the farmers, I request this..." she said.