Ramgarh Constituency Polls To Be Postponed After BSP Candidate's Death

Sixty-two year old BSPcandidate Laxman Singh died of heart-attack today morning.

The Election Commission is set to postpone Assembly elections in Alwar's Ramgarh seat following the death of a BSP candidate today, the sources said.

The sources in the poll panel cited election laws to say that if the candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polls, the elections are postponed.

"This allows the party to find a suitable replacement. The new date is announced keeping in mind the seven day period for filing nominations and 14 days of campaigning," a senior functionary explained.

The BSP is a recognised national party.

Now, the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will be held on 199 seats instead of 200 on December 7. In Ramgarh constituency, there are as many as 21 candidates in the fray.