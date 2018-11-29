Rajasthan BSP Candidate Laxman Singh Dies Of Heart Attack

Laxman Singh was contesting from Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency.

The BSP candidate in Alwar district's Ramgarh constituency in Rajasthan died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, an official said.

Following the death of Laxman Singh, 62, elections will now take place in 199 out of the total 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan.

"BSP candidate Laxman Singh died on Thursday morning. Elections are postponed on death of any candidate and next date of election on the seat will be notified by the Election Commission of India," Pankaj Kumar, returning officer of Ramgarh, told PTI.

In Ramgarh constituency, there were as many as 21 candidates in the fray.

Rajasthan is going to polls on December 7.