Ramdev's Peace Offer, Kangana Ranaut's 'Brother' Reply On Raksha Bandhan

Ramdev and Kangana Ranaut have leveraged Raksha Bandhan to end their public feud. The Yoga guru initiated a truce and made a peace offering of a gift and sweets, and the BJP MP graciously accepted in an Instagram post, ending the bitter back-and-forth that lasted a week.

"I am sending this gift and these sweets to our sister, Kangana Ranaut, by post. There should be no hatred in the country for any reason, and there should be no hostility towards one another. That is why we have completely given up all animosity. Any dispute should be resolved through dialogue. Today, I will also call Kangana to wish her on Raksha Bandhan," said Ramdev.

Ramdev also had some advice for political parties.

"I would say that ruling and Opposition parties should tie rakhis. This would send a big message to society that there should not be any kind of discrimination," he added.

Also read: "Ramdev Has Crossed Every Boundary Of Decency": Kangana Ranaut

Ramdev's fight with the actor-politician began last week with his reaction to the latter's "Gutter generation" slur for Gen Z protesters.

During a TV event, he questioned his qualifications and life choices, and said her remark was wrong.

The BJP MP wasn't pleased.

Making her displeasure known, she referred to a case involving Ramdev in which the Supreme Court had asked him to apologise.

"Baba ji, don't daydream about my jawani (youth) or bedroom. One can only assume based on rumours and gossip. At least mujhe kabhi Supreme Court se fatkar nahi lagi (At least the Supreme Court has never named me in a case) for false/fraud efficacy claims based on hard facts, not some gossip or assumptions. So don't give me character lessons. Tumse toh bahut zayada behtar hai mera character (My character is much better than yours). No fraud detected here," she wrote on social media.

She later said the Yoga guru had crossed the boundary of decency.

Ramdev's comeback was prompt but not as intense as the MP's.

"The people of this country know who Swami Ramdev is and what his contribution has been. Therefore, I do not want to make any remarks about people of such stature," he said.

Days later, he decided to lay to rest the controversy.

Kangana Ranaut also appeared to strike a compromise today, as she called Ramdev her elder brother.

"Festivals are meant to forget mistakes. My 'brother' Ram Dev has aptly said that conversation should replace arguments. I accept his love as an elder brother and his sweets," she wrote on Instagram stories.