Rajnath Singh Launches First India-Made Fleet Support Ship In Vizag

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched FSS-1, the first of five Fleet Support Ships being built for the Indian Navy. Later in the day, he laid the keel of the fifth, FSS-5, and opened the yard's upgraded Slipway-4 and a new 300-tonne Goliath Crane. The slipway can now build and launch ships of up to 45,000 deadweight tonnes.

It took 18 months for FSS-1 to go from the first cut of steel to the waters of the Bay of Bengal. When these 43,500-tonne vessels enter service, they will refuel and resupply warships at sea, letting the Navy stay out longer and range farther across the Indian Ocean Region.

Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan was present at the event along with others.

Singh called HSL a pillar of India's maritime strength during his first visit to the yard on Tuesday.

"With the upgraded Slipway and 300-tonne Goliath Crane, HSL is ready to build larger, more complex ships," he said. "The launch of FSS-1 and keel laying of FSS-5 show Aatmanirbharta taking shape in steel, extending our Navy's reach across the Indian Ocean."

"The maiden visit of Hon'ble Raksha Mantri is a moment of immense pride and inspiration for every member of HSL," Raghuram said.

Chairman and Managing Director Rear Admiral C Raghuram (Retd.) credited the people behind the day.

"Today's milestones reflect the dedication of our employees, the trust of the Indian Navy and the support of our business partners," he said. "With enhanced infrastructure and our flagship Fleet Support Ship programme in full stride, HSL stands ready to deliver next-generation ships for the nation and for the world."

In 2025-26, the yard's value of production hit Rs 1,969 crore, up 34 per cent and the highest it has ever recorded. Total income rose 29 per cent to Rs 2,295 crore, and profit before tax came in at Rs 479.47 crore.

"Two warships commissioned, a record year and now three milestones in a single day," Raghuram earlier said. "HSL is scaling up to meet the nation's needs, and October 6 marks our next leap forward."

The upgraded slipway and the big crane are how HSL plans to make that leap. The yard says they give it the capacity to take on larger, more complex shipbuilding programmes than it could before.