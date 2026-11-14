Centre Revises Maritime Flag Rules For Merchant Ships, Government Vessels

India has introduced a new set of rules governing the flags flown by Indian ships at sea, replacing a notification that had remained in force for more than six decades.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways issued a fresh notification on November 9, superseding the February 9, 1961 order. The new rules have been notified under Section 37(1) of the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025. However, actions already taken under the earlier notification will continue to remain valid.

Under the revised rules, Indian merchant vessels registered under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, will fly the Red Ensign. The flag will be red, with the Indian National Flag placed in the upper canton, the area closest to the flagstaff. Its length will be one and a half times its width, in accordance with the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Government-owned vessels, meanwhile, will fly the Blue Ensign, irrespective of whether they are registered under the Merchant Shipping Act. These ships will carry the badge of the department, authority or organisation that owns them.

The exemption applies to ships belonging to the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard, which are not covered by this provision.

The government has also laid down rules for the use of official badges on the Blue Ensign. Any new badge will require prior approval from the Centre, with applications routed through the Director General of Maritime Administration. Organisations already using an approved badge will be allowed to continue with it.

A separate provision has been made for Indian merchant vessels receiving financial subvention from the Ministry of Defence and operating exclusively for it. These vessels will also fly the Blue Ensign. However, their badges will need to be authorised through a Warrant issued by the Chief of the Naval Staff, with applications submitted directly to the Naval Chief.

The notification also specifies the design of the Blue Ensign. It will be royal blue, with the Indian National Flag in the upper canton. The badge, in light golden colour, will be placed at the centre of the fly half of the flag. Its size will be restricted to a circle with a diameter not exceeding 13/30th of the flag's width.

With the new notification, the Centre has replaced the maritime flag framework that had governed Indian vessels since 1961, laying down separate flag requirements for merchant ships, government-owned vessels and merchant ships operating exclusively for the Defence Ministry.