''We Miss Him Today And Everyday' Rahul Gandhi's Tribute To Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister at 40.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was a "man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today as he remembered his father on his 76th birth anniversary.

"Rajiv Gandhi was a man with a tremendous vision, far ahead of his times. But above all else, he was a compassionate and loving human being. I am incredibly lucky and proud to have him as my father. We miss him today and everyday," Rahul Gandhi tweeted this morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. "On his birth anniversary, tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji," PM Modi tweeted.

Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest Prime Minister, took charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20 in 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

His death anniversary is also observed as Anti-Terrorism day.