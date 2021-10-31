'Returned Home': Actor Rajinikanth Discharged From Chennai Hospital

Rajinikanth recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain. (File)

Actor Rajinikanth, who recently underwent a surgery to restore blood supply to the brain, was discharged from the hospital tonight.

"Returned home", the 70 year-old superstar tweeted, along with a picture.

He was admitted to the city-based Kauvery Hospital on October 28, following giddiness and underwent "Carotid Artery Revascularization" (CAR) on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had visited the actor at the hospital and enquired about his health.

Rajinikanth's upcoming flick, 'Annathae' (which means elder brother) is slated for a Diwali release.