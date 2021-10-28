Actor Rajinikanth Admitted To Chennai Hospital, Staff Says 'Routine Check-up'

The Kauvery Hospital, where the 70-year-old actor is admitted, is yet to issue any statement. (File)

Megastar Rajinikanth was admitted at a hospital in Chennai on Thursday evening when he went in for a routine check-up.

"I am told sir has gone for a routine check-up and he would return soon," Riaz K Ahmed, who handles the superstar's PR, told NDTV.

The Kauvery Hospital, where the 70-year-old actor is admitted, is yet to issue any statement.

Rajinikanth, who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award a few days ago, had returned from Delhi yesterday after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The veteran actor, who used to work as a bus conductor before entering film industry, dedicated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to his old bus driver friend, who suggested that he join films.

Rajinikanth's next film 'Annaatthe' is slated for a Diwali release, whose trailer got released yesterday evening.

In July this year, Rajinikanth dissolved his outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram and quit politics citing health worries.