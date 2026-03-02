K-Pop Idol Jang Yeojun Hospitalised With Rhabdomyolysis: What The Muscle Disorder Means And Its Risks

K-Pop idol Jang Yeojun of the boy band 'Close Your Eyes' has been hospitalised due to rhabdomyolysis at 20. It is a rare muscle injury that occurs due to the death of healthy muscle tissue and can lead to life-threatening consequences if left untreated. He is taking time off from band activities for the time being to recover from the condition. He visited the hospital after suffering from symptoms that signalled abnormal body function, and after detailed tests, he was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis. His agency, Uncore, confirmed this, and this case of the serious muscle disorder is not isolated to people who overexert themselves while training.

According to the Kidney Research and Clinical Practice journal, even children can develop rhabdomyolysis. The disorder was found to lead to acute kidney injury, which is considered a major complication when treatment is delayed. When it comes to India, especially South India, as mentioned in the Kidney International reports, mortality and renal complications were found if the muscle disorder was left untreated, with trauma, infections, medication side effects, and exertion becoming common triggers of the condition. These reports and research journals highlight that rhabdomyolysis needs to be understood, and people need to be aware of the symptoms to seek timely medical treatment.

What Is Rhabdomyolysis?

The muscle disorder that occurs due to overexertion, possible trauma, medications, or if the person has an underlying health condition that may trigger it. There is active muscle death, which occurs due to extreme physical stress, which causes your muscle fibres to rupture. When this happens, a protein known as myoglobin is released, which leads to its being released into the bloodstream, while it is meant for your muscles. This causes toxicity as the kidneys are hit, leading to acute kidney injury (AKI).

There are common signs and symptoms of the disorder, like

Weak muscles wherein your body's muscles feel frail, and you are unable to use them even if you try to.

Muscle stiffness, when your muscles feel visibly stiff upon touching and moving them, causes pain.

Muscle pain that can be characterised as an extreme weakness, not just good soreness after a workout or a dance class.

Swelling is common, as visible inflammation is common in an overworked limb or area.

A change in your pee colour (brown, red, or tea- coloured) and this is a hallmark sign of kidney distress, also known as myoglobinuria.

Rhabdomyolysis is referred to as "rhabdo" for ease and needs to be diagnosed by a medical professional by seeking timely intervention when symptoms are experienced, as it is life-threatening.

The Risk Factors: Who is Vulnerable?

There are various risk factors involved with these life-threatening muscle disorders that need to be kept in mind to ensure you don't become a possible patient. Here are the situations that may increase your risk of developing rhabdomyolysis:

The weekend warrior refers to those people who jump into high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or spin classes after a long break.

Heat and dehydration are common causes, especially in India, where soaring temperatures lead to muscle breakdown.

Crush injuries may increase the risk factor, as possible physical trauma or prolonged immobilisation can lead to the muscle disorder.

Recovery And Prevention Of Rhabdomyolysis

For recovery from this disorder, the Indian Journal of Medical Research and Kidney International Reports detail that the following methods can be implemented:

Taking immediate steps matters by using the "Flush" method, where IV fluids are injected, and there is active monitoring for acute kidney injury (AKI) under specialists.

Indian clinician practitioners also highlight that statins, antipsychotics, and possible infections can act as triggers, so preventive strategies like careful drug monitoring and early recognition of muscle pain are required.

Heat and dehydration control need to be strictly followed, especially in areas with tropical climates. By focusing on hydration, balancing your electrolytes, and avoiding prolonged exertion in high heat, you can reduce your risk.

The golden rule needs to be followed, where the importance of 'progressive loading' is gradual or incremental training.

And 'no pain, no gain' is dangerous medical advice, as proven in the prevalence of this disorder among children, adults, dancers, and the elderly.

Why It Matters For Indians

India has a tropical climate with extreme temperatures, where dehydration is extremely common. And the number of people who do physical labour outside in extreme weather can increase the chances of developing rhabdomyolysis. Not only this, but urban India is noticing the rise of fitness studios in metro cities where young professionals are pushing their bodies after 10-hour stationary office shifts; this, coupled with extreme heat and humidity, can exponentially increase the chances of developing rhabdomyolysis.

The term "Gym-Rhabdo" has become noticeable, where over-enthusiastic beginners suffer kidney damage within their first week of training.

These situations are mirroring the gruelling schedules of K-Pop idols who are ending up hurting themselves, similar to the high-pressure fitness environment in Indian gyms and fitness studios.

The case of Jang Yeojun being hospitalised at 20 because of rhabdomyolysis is a reminder that people need to pace themselves and always hydrate.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.