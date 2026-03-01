91% Indian Doctors Don't Want Their Children Pursuing Medicine As A Career, Reveals New Survey

A recent nationwide survey says that around 91% of Indian doctors would discourage their children from pursuing medicine as a career. The findings, from a study conducted by the Debabrata Mitalee Auro Foundation over six months and covering more than 1,200 physicians across metros and smaller cities, highlight India's healthcare future. The survey included doctors from both private and public healthcare setups and represented key specialties such as general medicine, surgery, paediatrics, and gynaecology. The doctors say it's due to long-term burnout, fear of violence, and mounting legal and emotional stress.

Additional data from the same research indicates that roughly 78 percent of doctors reported high levels of burnout in the past year. The global average depression rate among physicians is around 29%. About 84% said they fear physical or verbal assault from patients or attendants, while around 67% had faced at least one medico-legal complaint in their careers.

Why Are Doctors Turning Away

There are several interlinked factors that explain why so many doctors are reluctant to recommend their own profession to their children.

The Workload And Lifestyle

Long hours, night shifts, and frequent on-call duties make it difficult to maintain a stable family life or personal well-being. Many respondents reported chronic sleep deprivation, emotional exhaustion, and an inability to spend quality time with family.

Violence Against Healthcare Workers

Incidents of violence against healthcare workers have sharply increased in recent years. There has been a high incidence of physical and verbal abuse, especially in emergency and critical-care areas. 84% of the survey participants who fear assault are not isolated cases.

Medico-Legal Nightmares

The legal and regulatory landscape has become increasingly hostile. Doctors ask for extra tests or procedures mainly to avoid litigation. It is now a common practice, as many physicians worry that any adverse outcome can trigger medico-legal action.

Change In Public Perception

Another finding of the study is how the medical profession is viewed by the public. More than six in ten doctors felt that trust in physicians has declined, with many describing a sense of being undervalued despite their training and sacrifices.

Global Context

Internationally, doctors also express concerns about the profession, but the scale in India is more extreme. A JAMA study found lower rates of depression among doctors globally, around 29%, compared to the 78% reporting high burnout in the Indian survey. Surveys in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom show that a minority of physicians would not want their children to enter medicine, but none reach the 91% level seen in India.

This contrast suggests that Indian doctors face a combination of structural pressures; huge patient loads, uneven infrastructure, rising expectations, and insufficient protection.

How Will This Impact India's Healthcare System

If 91% of today's doctors are unwilling to recommend medicine to their children, the long-term talent pipeline for the profession could be reduced. The risk is especially high for specialties and rural postings. India already struggles with a doctor-to-patient ratio which is worse than the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark. It stands at about one doctor per 1,456 people. A growing reluctance among future generations could widen this gap, making it harder to achieve universal health coverage.

What Can Be Done?

The study's authors call for systemic reforms. They highlight the need for structured mental-health support for doctors, including counselling services and peer-support networks. This will help reduce burnout and psychological distress. Also, strengthening legal safeguards against workplace violence such as dedicated security, faster grievance mechanisms, and stricter penalties for attacking healthcare workers, is also important.

