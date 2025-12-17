Can't Read Your Doctor's Handwriting? There Is A New Order For Them

If you have ever squinted at a prescription wondering whether the doctor wrote amoxicillin or something entirely different, you are not alone. Illegible handwriting on prescriptions has long been a source of confusion for patients, pharmacists and even other doctors, sometimes with serious health consequences. Now, in a significant move aimed at improving patient safety, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has given a nation-wide order to doctors to ensure prescriptions are written in clear, legible handwriting.

The decision follows growing concerns raised by courts and health authorities about medication errors caused by unclear prescriptions. Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court took a strict view of the issue, highlighting how unreadable prescriptions can lead to wrong medicines, incorrect dosages and avoidable harm. Acting on these concerns, the NMC has issued fresh instructions to bring greater accountability and standardisation to prescription practices across India.

According to NDTV Reporter Pallava Mishra, the new order also focuses on medical education and institutional oversight, signalling that clear prescription writing is not just a courtesy, but a critical patient safety requirement.

Why Clear Prescriptions Matter For Patient Safety

Medical experts have long warned that poor handwriting is not a harmless quirk. The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies medication errors as a major global patient safety challenge, contributing to avoidable injuries and deaths worldwide. Illegible prescriptions are a well-recognised cause of such errors.

"When a prescription is unclear, the risk of the wrong drug or dose being dispensed increases significantly," the WHO notes in its patient safety guidance. Studies cited by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) show that prescription-related errors are among the most common preventable causes of adverse drug events, especially in busy clinical settings.

For patients with chronic conditions, the elderly and those taking multiple medications, even a small error can have serious consequences, ranging from allergic reactions to life-threatening complications.

What The NMC's New Order Says

Under the new directive:

Doctors must write prescriptions in clear, legible handwriting, avoiding ambiguity.

Arbitrary or unclear prescription writing will no longer be acceptable, as it compromises patient safety.

Subcommittees will be formed in all medical colleges to monitor prescription practices and ensure compliance.

Medical students will be taught the importance of clear prescription writing, making it a core part of clinical training.

The NMC's move reflects a broader shift towards safety-first healthcare delivery. By embedding this practice at the undergraduate level, the regulator aims to bring long-term behavioural change in India's medical system.

A Push Backed By Evidence And Courts

The Punjab and Haryana High Court's intervention played a key role in accelerating the reform. Courts have repeatedly observed that unreadable prescriptions violate a patient's right to safe treatment. The NMC's order aligns with international best practices, where legibility, often through typed or digital prescriptions, is considered essential for quality care.

The WHO's Global Patient Safety Action Plan also encourages health systems to adopt clear communication standards to minimise preventable harm.

What This Means For Patients

For patients, this order promises fewer pharmacy errors, clearer treatment instructions and greater confidence in their care. While digital prescriptions are becoming more common, handwritten prescriptions remain widespread, making this reform particularly relevant.

The NMC's directive on clear prescription handwriting marks a crucial step towards safer healthcare in India. By addressing a long-ignored issue with systemic monitoring and education, the regulator is reinforcing a simple but powerful principle - clarity can save lives. For patients struggling to read a doctor's note, help may finally be on the way.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.