Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Unveils A New Super Speciality Hospital In Dadri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the KDSG Super Speciality Hospital built in the Dadri area of Greater Noida. He also inspected the hospital premises and held detailed discussions regarding the role of doctors and the quality of healthcare services being provided. Former India cricket captain Kapil Dev and Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma were present at the event. In his address on the occasion, the Chief Minister underlined the importance of the conduct and confidence of doctors while treating patients, citing an interesting example from the field of cricket. He said that when Kapil Dev stepped onto the field to bowl, the Pakistan team would often feel half-defeated even before the match actually began. Similarly, he said, if doctors treat patients with confidence and a positive approach, half the illness is cured at that very moment.

He further added that when medicine and prayers come together, patients tend to recover faster and the reputation of the hospital also grows among the people. Calling the establishment of the KDSG Super Speciality Hospital in Dadri a significant initiative for residents of the National Capital Region (NCR), he said it would provide modern and advanced medical facilities to people in the region.

Healthcare, he noted, is an essential requirement for every individual, and citizens naturally expect quality treatment and reliable medical facilities. While the government is making continuous efforts in this direction, he said that participation from the private sector is also crucial for expanding the reach of quality healthcare services.

The Chief Minister said that the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as one of the largest healthcare schemes in the country and is benefiting nearly 60 crore people across the nation.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, more than 5 crore Golden Cards have been issued so far, enabling beneficiaries to avail free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh under the scheme. He emphasised that transparency and healthy competition in healthcare services are necessary to improve service delivery.

While the establishment of super speciality hospitals is welcome, he said it is equally important to maintain a balance between government rates and private hospital fees so that affordable and reliable treatment remains accessible for the common man.

Highlighting progress in the health sector, the Chief Minister said that until 2014, only six AIIMS institutions were operational in the country, whereas today 23 world-class AIIMS institutions are functioning across India.

In Uttar Pradesh, there were only 17 medical colleges until 2017. However, under the ‘One District, One Medical College' policy, nearly 81 medical colleges are now operational or under construction across the state's 75 districts.

Built at a cost of around Rs 200 crore, the 300-bed KDSG Super Speciality Hospital is equipped with several modern facilities. The hospital will offer advanced services in cardiology, oncology and neurology, along with high-tech surgical capabilities.

The hospital is expected to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 people in the region.

Kapil Dev expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister and said that every effort would be made to live up to the trust placed by the government and establish a new benchmark in healthcare through this institution.

He added that the hospital would play an important role in taking Uttar Pradesh's name to both national and international levels.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)