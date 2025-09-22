Suspecting Affair, UP Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children, Then Calls Cops

A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district after he suspected that she was cheating on him, police said.

The accused, Sonu Sharma, told the police that he suspected that his 28-year-old wife, Chanchal Sharma, who worked at a Pizza shop, was cheating on him with her colleague.

Sonu, a resident of Bulandshahr who was out of work for about two months, had frequent arguments with Chanchal. He had also asked her to quit, but she refused, saying she needed to support the family.

On Sunday morning, they again fought, following which he covered her face with a cloth and allegedly attacked her with a knife. Their children, a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son, who woke up after hearing her screams, tried to intervene, but Sonu pushed them away.

He then called the police and said he had murdered his wife and fled. He was later arrested.

The couple married eight years ago and lived in a rented house in the Dadri village.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)