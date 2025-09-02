Patients at Karnataka Government Hospitals To Get Tailor-Made, Scientific Meals: Minister

Government hospitals in Karnataka will now provide scientifically designed, patient-specific meals, aimed at improving recovery and overall care, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.

The Special Nutritional Meal Scheme was launched on Tuesday by the minister at the CV Raman Nagar Hospital in Bengaluru, in collaboration with ISKCON.

"Alongside treatment, nutrition plays a vital role in the recovery process. This scheme ensures every patient receives meals designed according to their age, medical condition, and nutritional needs," the minister said.

The initiative replaces the uniform meals previously offered in government hospitals with five specialised diet categories, including pregnancy diets, post-natal diets and paediatric diets. Vulnerable groups such as pregnant women, new mothers, and children will receive priority.

The health department has sanctioned Rs 1.37 crore for nine months for the programme and, in the first phase, around 250 patients each day at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital and CV Raman Nagar Hospital will benefit. The department plans to then expand the scheme to all district hospitals across the state.