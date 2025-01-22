Video: Yogi Adityanath, UP Ministers Take Holy Dip In Sangam At Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and other cabinet ministers were with the CM. The UP CM was seen offering thanks to God as he and his ministers took part in this spiritual moment.

तत्राभिषेकं यः कुर्यात् संगमे शंसितव्रतः।

तुल्यं फलमवाप्नोति राजसूयाश्वमेधयोः॥



एकता, समता और समरसता के महासमागम, भारतीयता और मानवता के महोत्सव, महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज में आज अपने मंत्रिमंडल के मा. सदस्यों के साथ पवित्र त्रिवेणी संगम में पावन स्नान का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ।



— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 22, 2025

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said the "joy" of taking the holy dip in Sangam can't be descibed.

VIDEO | Maha Kumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) along with other cabinet ministers take a holy dip in the Sangam, Prayagraj.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2025

"The joy cannot be described in words. A joint meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Cabinet was held here today in Mahakumbh Prayagraj. Tough decisions have also been taken and preparations have started for the Ardhakumbh of 2031 in the Mahakumbh of 2025. It is spiritual bliss which I said cannot be expressed in words." Maurya said.

Before taking the holy dip, CM Yogi and cabinet members fed migratory birds.

This comes after Yogi Adityanath chaired a cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh and approved significant schemes for the state.

After the meeting, CM Yogi announced that three medical colleges would be established in Hathras, Kasganj and Baghpat. He further added that 62 Industrial Training Institute and 5 centres of Innovation, invention and training will be established across the state.

The decision to renew Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence and employment policy was taken at the meeting. Additionally, to bolster investment in the state, the UP government will announce new incentives.

"Uttar Pradesh Aerospace and Defence and employment policy has completed 5 years. It will be renewed. New incentives have been announced to attract more investment," Yogi said.

CM Yogi announced the issuing of Municipal corporation bonds for Prayagraj Varanasi and Agra.

"And bonds will be issued in these three important municipal corporations of Prayagraj, Varanasi and Agra. Till now we have issued bonds of Lucknow and Ghaziabad. Very good results have come out of this. This is an important medium for branding the municipal corporation and for its development and a new vision," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi announced establishing the Prayagraj-Chitrakoot development region on the lines of Lucknow.

CM Yogi Adityanath also emphasized that Ganga Expressway will go from Prayagraj to Mirzapur to Bhadohi to Kashi, Chandauli and connect to the Purvanchal Expressway in Ghazipur.

"This (Ganga) Expressway will connect Sonbhadra to the National Highway," Yogi added.

