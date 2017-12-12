Happy Birthday, Rajinikanth: 10 Interesting Facts About The Superstar

1. The real name of Rajinikanth is Shivaji Rao Gaekwad. He was brought up speaking Marathi and Kannada.
2. Before entering the film industry, Rajinikanth used to work as a coolie, carpenter and a bus conductor.
3. Rajinikanth pursued diploma in acting from Madras Film Institute and also learnt Tamil during his course.
4. Latha Rangachari, Rajinikanth's wife is 8 years younger than him. The two met when Latha came to interview him for her college magazine. They got married in 1981. Latha runs a Chennai-based school called 'The Ashram' now and the couple has two daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.
5. In the first two years of Rajinikanth's career, he got only negative roles to play - of an abusive husband, a rapist, a womaniser, a pornographer, an adulterer etc, but it was in 1977 when he first got to enact in a positive role in the movie Bhuvana Oru Kelvikkuri.
6. Rajinikanth has starred in eleven Tamil remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films like Deewar, Amar Akbar Anthony, Laawaris and Don among others.
7. For his blockbuster movie Shivaji, Rajinikanth received an acting fee of Rs 26 crore in 2007. This made him the second highest paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan.
8. His elder daughter Aishwarya is married to actor Dhanush. His younger daughter Soundarya is married to industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar.
9. Rajinikanth commands a huge fan following. On Twitter alone, the superstar has 4.38 million world-wide followers as of December 12, 2017.
10. Rajinikanth is a follower of Hinduism and a strong believer of spirituality. He practices yoga and meditation.